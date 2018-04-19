Ramaphosa cuts UK trip short to address Mahikeng protests

There've been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will cut short his trip to the United Kingdom to attend an urgent meeting in Mahikeng as residents continue to protests.

Ramaphosa’s in the British capital for the Commonwealth Summit.

The president has expressed his concern about reports he has been receiving about the North West province.

Ramaphosa has called for calm and on all protesters to air their grievances in a peaceful manner.

The president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says the president also calls on law enforcements to bring about normalcy to the area.

“He has also called on law enforcement agencies to act with maximum restrained as they seek to restore law and normalcy in that area.”

There have been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

At least 10 people have been arrested during these violent protests, with several vehicles left torched.

ANC MEDIA ALERT: ANC PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA TO VISIT NORTH WEST PROVINCE #MAHIKENG pic.twitter.com/IsmGd4sBF7 — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 19, 2018