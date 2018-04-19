Protesting Mahikeng residents demand Mahumapelo address them

There've been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

MAHIKENG - Residents of Top Village in Mahikeng say they want Premier Supra Mahumapelo to address them directly over his failure to deliver basic services.

There've been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on Mahumapelo to step down.

A group of young people from Top Village have barricaded the R49 into Mahikeng, pelting motorists with stones.

Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse the small crowd but one young man says rubber bullets won't stop them from coming after the premier.

“If he thinks we’re scared of this drama he’s doing, we’re not. Let him do something real because this, to us, is nothing.”

RUBBER BULLETS FIRED

Public order police have fired rubber bullets and teargas at a group of protesters who have barricaded a Mahikeng road on Thursday evening.

As night falls, protesters have taken cover after police officers fired rubber bullets and reopened the R49 to motorists.

The protesting group has vowed to burn the town down if that’s what it takes to get government to take their demands seriously.

A man says the African National Congress (ANC) should recall Mahumapelo.

“The ANC must give us good leaders, not corrupt leaders.”

The ANC’s national leadership has called for calm at a meeting to address tensions within the provincial leadership.

Residents have been warned to remain indoors while neighbouring Botswana has warned travellers that all entry and exit points into Mahikeng are closed.

MAHUMAPELO SUSPENDS LEKALALA

At the same time, the premier has suspended the embattled provincial Health Department’s HOD Thabo Lekalakala.

Lekalakala has been on forced leave pending an investigation into claims of corruption against him.

He is accused of benefitting from the Gupta family's Mediosa health scheme after admitting to a pre-payment of R30 million and a further R180 million to the company.

He also admitted that he enjoyed a four-day all-expenses-paid trip to India with his wife and friends, paid for by the same company.

Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung says the premier decided to suspend the HOD after seeing a preliminary report.

“Looking at what is contained in the report, we took the decision to place him on suspension while disciplinary proceedings resume against the HOD.”