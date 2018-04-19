Protesting Mahikeng recidents demand Mahumapelo address them
There've been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
MAHIKENG - Residents of Top Village in Mahikeng say they want Premier Supra Mahumapelo to address them directly over his failure to deliver basic services.
There've been rolling protests in Mahikeng and surrounding villages this week with rampant residents calling on Mahumapelo to step down.
A group of young people from Top Village have barricaded the R49 into Mahikeng, pelting motorists with stones.
Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse the small crowd but one young man says rubber bullets won't stop them from coming after the premier.
“If he thinks we’re scared of this drama he’s doing, we’re not. Let him do something real because this, to us, is nothing.”
Residents have been warned to remain indoors while neighbouring Botswana has closed all entry and exit points into Mahikeng.
At the same time, the premier has suspended the embattled provincial Health Department’s HOD Thabo Lekalakala.
Lekalakala has been on forced leave pending an investigation into claims of corruption against him.
He is accused of benefitting from the Gupta family's Mediosa health scheme after admitting to a pre-payment of R30 million and a further R180 million to the company.
He also admitted that he enjoyed a four-day all-expenses-paid trip to India with his wife and friends, paid for by the same company.
Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung says the premier decided to suspend the HOD after seeing a preliminary report.
“Looking at what is contained in the report, we took the decision to place him on suspension while disciplinary proceedings resume against the HOD.”
