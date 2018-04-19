Popular CT DJ, wife released on bail after drug bust

Dino Michael and his spouse Janine Michael appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A popular Cape Town radio and club DJ and his wife have been released on bail after their arrest in a drug bust worth an estimated R2.6 million.

They were apprehended at their Tamboerskloof home earlier this week.

Michael and his wife made their first court appearance after the Hawks found cocaine and the MDMA drug at their home.

Officers also confiscated nearly R300,000 in cash during the raid.

The couple were represented by top Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik who told the court they don't pose flight risks.

The popular DJ was granted R50,000 bail while his wife was released from custody on R10,000 bail.

Bail was granted on condition that they don't leave the province.

The case will resume on 12 July.