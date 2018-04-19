Police hunt suspects in M1 highway shooting

53-year-old Majeed Khan was shot eight times in a white Audi just after 5 pm on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three men believed to be responsible for gunning down a Pakistani man in an apparent hit near the Glenhove offramp on the M1 highway.

The man was shot eight times in a white Audi just after 5 pm on Wednesday. A second person is believed to be in ICU in hospital.

The apparent hit on the M1 highway which brought rush hour traffic to a standstill is believed to be linked to a Hawala money exchange scheme operating out of the Oriental Plaza.

The victim was 53-year-old Majeed Khan who lived in Centurion.

Sources say he was a runner for a Hawala money exchange syndicate and the shooting may have been to silence him.

It’s also believed the hit may have been linked to a recent spate of kidnappings associated with Hawala networks.

The three suspects fled the shooting in a white Toyota.