Police hunt suspects in M1 highway shooting
53-year-old Majeed Khan was shot eight times in a white Audi just after 5 pm on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three men believed to be responsible for gunning down a Pakistani man in an apparent hit near the Glenhove offramp on the M1 highway.
A second person is believed to be in ICU in hospital.
The apparent hit on the M1 highway which brought rush hour traffic to a standstill is believed to be linked to a Hawala money exchange scheme operating out of the Oriental Plaza.
The victim was 53-year-old Majeed Khan who lived in Centurion.
Sources say he was a runner for a Hawala money exchange syndicate and the shooting may have been to silence him.
It’s also believed the hit may have been linked to a recent spate of kidnappings associated with Hawala networks.
The three suspects fled the shooting in a white Toyota.
