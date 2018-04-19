Popular Topics
Perking up coffee culture in Abidjan

Nestled in the bustling Abidjan, Couleur Café is a temple situated in the heart of the Deux-Plateaux district and, is home to young hipsters and coffee connoisseurs from all over the world.

coffee-smalljpg
coffee-smalljpg
34 minutes ago

Nestled in the bustling Abidjan, Couleur Café is a temple situated in the heart of the Deux-Plateaux district and, is home to young hipsters and coffee connoisseurs from all over the world.

A place to discover a selection of special blend coffees, high-end teas and delicacies – this hidden gem is decorated in a shade of deep yellow, framed with trendy art and, a warm

It’s story is a story of struggle – at just 25 years old, when Fabienne Dervain received the news that her mother was closing their family business, her connection with the place was so strong that she returned home to give it a second life – as the first coffee shop in the Ivory Coast.

It’s hard to believe, Africa Connected’s Lee Kusumba wants to know - why domestic consumption of coffee is low in a country that is one of the biggest coffee bean producers in West Africa.

We mostly drink instant coffee because it’s not part of our culture.

Fabienne Dervain, owner of Couleur Café

With the lack of coffee culture in Abidjan exaggerated by high prices, it is up to coffee shops owners such as Dervain to create a coffee trend amongst the Ivorian people to form a desire for specialised coffee.

We (coffee shops) need to change the mentality of people.

Fabienne Dervain, owner of Couleur Café

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Fabienne Dervain...

This article first appeared on 702 : Perking up coffee culture in Abidjan

