Over 1,300 illegal firearms seized in WC in 2017

Provincial police top brass on Wednesday briefed the Standing Committee on Community Safety on the issue.

CAPE TOWN - More than 1,300 illegal firearms have been seized in the Western Cape over the past year.

In the 2017/18 financial year, 1,342 guns were taken off the streets.

Along with the firearm seizures came more than 2,300 arrests.

Committee chairperson Mireille Wenger is pleased nearly 700 convictions have been secured.

The committee was told 65 police firearms had been stolen or lost. Thirty-eight have, however, been recovered.

How they made their way into the hands of criminals wasn’t specified.

But given that over a dozen guns disappeared from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain police stations in 2017, speculation persists that rotten police officers are arming criminals.

