Over 1,300 illegal firearms seized in WC in 2017
Provincial police top brass on Wednesday briefed the Standing Committee on Community Safety on the issue.
CAPE TOWN - More than 1,300 illegal firearms have been seized in the Western Cape over the past year.
Provincial police top brass on Wednesday briefed the Standing Committee on Community Safety on the issue.
In the 2017/18 financial year, 1,342 guns were taken off the streets.
Along with the firearm seizures came more than 2,300 arrests.
Committee chairperson Mireille Wenger is pleased nearly 700 convictions have been secured.
The committee was told 65 police firearms had been stolen or lost. Thirty-eight have, however, been recovered.
How they made their way into the hands of criminals wasn’t specified.
But given that over a dozen guns disappeared from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain police stations in 2017, speculation persists that rotten police officers are arming criminals.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
'Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all'
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
WC police search for missing Norwegian tourist
-
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.