Oops! UK supermarket charges customer over R15,000 for banana
Bobbie Gordon initially thought Asda had made a typo when it sent the bill via email not least because the piece of fruit normally costs him about R5.
JOHANNESBURG - A supermarket in the United Kingdom has apologised for accidentally charging one of its customers over R15,000 (£930.11) for a single banana.
Bobbie Gordon initially thought Asda had made a typo when it sent the bill via email not least because the piece of fruit normally costs him about R5.
The mother of three told the Independent she had ordered her food online with Asda and was dismayed to find that she had been excessively overcharged.
Thankfully, the lender's fraud team blocked the payment from going through.
Asda has apologised to Gordon blaming a computer error for the mistake.
“Whoops, looks like we’ve slipped up here,” an Asda spokesperson said.
“Whilst our bananas are excellent, even we agree that they are not worth that much and clearly there has been a glitch in our system.
“We would like to thank Ms Gordon for keeping her eyes peeled and flagging this error to us and we are investigating to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
@AsdaServiceTeam @BBCNottingham My online delivery arrived. I’ve been charged £930.11 for 1 banana? I am going to be pretty livid if my card has been charged over £1k that my delivery note states!?! #asda #wtf #nottingham pic.twitter.com/czeUOxAUpR— Bobbie Gordon (@bobbiesgordon) April 17, 2018
