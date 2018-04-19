NWU to be closed on Friday amid protests in Mahikeng

The North West capital has seen violent demonstrations this week, with protesters calling for premier Supra Mahumapelo's resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - With Mahikeng on lockdown, the North West University has confirmed it will remain closed on Friday.

The Botswana government has advised that all entry and exit points into Mahikeng are closed from until further notice.

University spokesperson, Louis Jakobs said: “As a result of the ongoing unrest in different areas in the Mahikeng city, the North West University has decided to close the campus for tomorrow for all staff and students. It’s a precautionary measure taking into account the safety of our staff and students.”

Ten people have been arrested for public violence.

The African National Congress in the North West says it does not have the powers to recall premier Mahumapelo.

The party's Gerald Modise says the national working committee is monitoring the political situation in the province.

“The caucus also doesn’t have the power to recall the premier. But at the same time, we as the provincial executive committee have confidence and we fully support the work that the premier is doing.”