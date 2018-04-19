NW health HOD Thabo Lekalakala suspended
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo took the decision based on a preliminary report on the allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - North West health HOD Thabo Lekalakala has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly awarding a fraudulent contract to Gupta-linked company Mediosa.
Lekalakala is accused of awarding Mediosa a R30 million three-year contract without going through the tender process.
Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung says the disciplinary process has begun.
“These investigations started last month and they have been going on. And the premier has further ordered that the disciplinary proceedings against the HOD should commence, and other officials that would be implicated based on the findings of the preliminary report.”
