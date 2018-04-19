Numsa to picket at Furnace Steel after 7 injured in explosion

The union is accusing the company of not complying with health and safety laws as well as labour laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will hold a picket at Furnace Steel in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning to raise concerns about the safety of workers.

This comes after seven people were injured when a furnace exploded there on Saturday.

Numsa’s Siyabonga Mbuqe says: “We don’t be it can be business as usual after the explosion.”

