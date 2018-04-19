Numsa to picket at Furnace Steel after 7 injured in explosion

Two security guards killed in East Rand shooting
Local
The union is accusing the company of not complying with health and safety laws as well as labour laws.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will hold a picket at Furnace Steel in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning to raise concerns about the safety of workers.
This comes after seven people were injured when a furnace exploded there on Saturday.
Numsa’s Siyabonga Mbuqe says: “We don’t be it can be business as usual after the explosion.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
