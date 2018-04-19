NPA to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide

The case relates to a car accident on the M1 highway in 2014 in which Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son was given a two-month deadline to make representations as to why he should not be prosecuted.

The case relates to a car accident on the M1 highway in 2014 in which Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube.

Last year, head of AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit Advocate Gerrie Nel applied for a certificate of non-prosecution on behalf of the Dube family, so they could go the private route.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says Zuma missed the deadline to make representations.

“He was given until the end of March 2018 and no representations have been received, hence the national director has decided that prosecution must ensue.”

