NPA says it can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma

Three years ago, Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, killing Phumzile Dube.

President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma. Picture: EWN.
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma. Picture: EWN.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it believes it can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma on charges of culpable homicide.

The NPA has decided to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma’s son after he failed to meet a two-month deadline to make representations.

Three years ago, Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, killing Phumzile Dube.

While an inquest into Dube’s death recommended that Zuma be prosecuted, the NPA at the time declined to do so.
That lead to AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel announcing last year that the lobby group would seek a private prosecution.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said: “I’m just confirming the NDPP has reviewed and overturned the decision of the DPP not to prosecute.”

Zuma will have to be served with a summons to appear in court but his whereabouts are still unclear with his legal team previously stating that he’s out of the country.

