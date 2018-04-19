NPA: Ruling on Momberg appeal bid shows no one above law
Vicki Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the Randburg magistrates court’s decision to deny convicted racist Vicki Momberg leave to appeal her conviction and two-year jail sentence proves that no one is above the law.
Momberg lost her bid to appeal the court’s judgement on Wednesday.
She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
The incident was caught on camera and sparked outrage across the country.
The NPA’s Phindi Louw Mkhondwane says: “It’s a fact that we managed to prove our case beyond reasonable doubts. We submitted and presented formidable evidence in court; hence the court was able to conclude that Ms Momberg is guilty of an offence.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
