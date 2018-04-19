NPA investigating complaint against prosecutor in Arthur Mafokate case

The complaint was laid by his ex-girlfriend and musician Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s investigating a complaint against the prosecutor involved in kwaito star Arthur Mafokate’s case.

Mafokate appeared in the Midrand magistrates court on assault charges on Wednesday.

The complaint was laid by his ex-girlfriend and musician Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala.

Mafokate’s case was postponed after the prosecutor recused himself because Twala laid a complaint against him with the NPA.

The NPA’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says: “We [NPA] can confirm that we received a complaint on 16 April with certain allegations made against the prosecutor.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)