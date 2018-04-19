NPA investigating complaint against prosecutor in Arthur Mafokate case
The complaint was laid by his ex-girlfriend and musician Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s investigating a complaint against the prosecutor involved in kwaito star Arthur Mafokate’s case.
Mafokate appeared in the Midrand magistrates court on assault charges on Wednesday.
Mafokate’s case was postponed after the prosecutor recused himself because Twala laid a complaint against him with the NPA.
The NPA’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says: “We [NPA] can confirm that we received a complaint on 16 April with certain allegations made against the prosecutor.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
