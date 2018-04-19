Matakata: NPA prosecutions moving at snail pace

In March, Matakata told the portfolio committee on police that the NPA did not hinder its investigation into state capture but were instead impeding the progress of taking the matter to court.

CAPE TOWN - Criminal prosecutions are moving at a snail's pace and it can take up to a year before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides to prosecute.

This is according to Hawks head Yolisa Matakata, who briefed Parliament's police oversight committee on the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)'s annual performance and budget on Thursday.

Members of Parliament (MPs) also questioned Matakata about concerns she raised earlier this year on how the NPA was hindering progress in taking state capture investigations to court.

It’s not the first time the Hawks head informs the committee about the pace at which the NPA conducts its business.

“I even had to compile a list of cases that we have looked at for a year and beyond and that were still there waiting for decisions to be taken by the NPA. I think it’s not a fate in DPCI only, the same was said by Ipid and I think SAPS too.”

Matakata says the NPA takes its time and adds it would be difficult to indicate the exact turnaround time to prosecute.

She also tells MPs that NPA head Shaun Abrahams apologised to her about comments and remarks he made when he disputed her claims.

