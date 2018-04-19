Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful

Gerrie Nel says the NPA has referred Malema’s case to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit to decide whether or not to reinstate charges but Nel says it’s not a decision the unit can make.

State prosecutor Gerrie Nel is seen during a break in proceedings at the murder trial of double amputee Paralympian Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria 4 March 2014. Picture: Pool
State prosecutor Gerrie Nel is seen during a break in proceedings at the murder trial of double amputee Paralympian Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria 4 March 2014. Picture: Pool
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Private Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says it appears the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is handling the criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in an unlawful manner instead of simply re-enrolling the case in court.

Nel and lobby group AfriForum announced in Centurion on Thursday that they’ll be seeking a private prosecution against Malema on fraud and corruption charges if the state decides not to pursue the matter.

The EFF says the move is an attempt to deflect attention away from the party’s push for land expropriation without compensation.

Nel says the NPA has referred Malema’s case to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit to decide whether or not to reinstate charges but Nel says it’s not a decision the unit can make.

“In terms of the law, Mr Pretorius does not have the authority to review a decision taken by the SCCU. In terms of the Constitution, the National Director of Public Prosecution will have the right to review, but that’s not what we’ve been told.”

The EFF says instead of sitting down to a debate with the party, AfriForum is pursuing a racist criminal prosecution for political reasons.

The party claims the case was struck off the roll because the state failed to present a solid case, when in fact, it was removed from the roll due to a series of postponements because one of the co-accused was ill.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA