Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful
Gerrie Nel says the NPA has referred Malema’s case to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit to decide whether or not to reinstate charges but Nel says it’s not a decision the unit can make.
PRETORIA - Private Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says it appears the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is handling the criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in an unlawful manner instead of simply re-enrolling the case in court.
Nel and lobby group AfriForum announced in Centurion on Thursday that they’ll be seeking a private prosecution against Malema on fraud and corruption charges if the state decides not to pursue the matter.
The EFF says the move is an attempt to deflect attention away from the party’s push for land expropriation without compensation.
Nel says the NPA has referred Malema’s case to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit to decide whether or not to reinstate charges but Nel says it’s not a decision the unit can make.
“In terms of the law, Mr Pretorius does not have the authority to review a decision taken by the SCCU. In terms of the Constitution, the National Director of Public Prosecution will have the right to review, but that’s not what we’ve been told.”
The EFF says instead of sitting down to a debate with the party, AfriForum is pursuing a racist criminal prosecution for political reasons.
The party claims the case was struck off the roll because the state failed to present a solid case, when in fact, it was removed from the roll due to a series of postponements because one of the co-accused was ill.
Popular in Local
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Ramaphosa cuts UK trip short to address Mahikeng protests
-
‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’
-
Gigaba says both Atul & Rajesh Gupta each have 2 SA passports
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.