Negotiations between striking bus drivers & employers ongoing
A nationwide bus strike has been rolled out since Wednesday, leaving commuters frustrated in search of alternative transport or lining up to join snaking taxi queues.
CAPE TOWN - Parties involved in bus service wage discussions are meeting to deliberate on issues raised by workers.
A nationwide bus strike has been rolled out since Wednesday, leaving commuters frustrated in search of alternative transport or lining up to join snaking taxi queues.
Workers are demanding a 12% across-the-board increase, while employers are offering 7% for one year going up 7.5% for the third year.
They also want night shifts times to be changed.
South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Zanele Sabela hopes the deadlock in discussions will be resolved soon.
“The CCMA commissioner is here to intervene in the public’s interest. So as labour we are very, very hopeful that we will make some movement on this to make sure that we move towards a solution.”
Golden Arrow bus drivers Eyewitness News spoke to have expressed their grievances.
“Everything now is increasing, look at the VAT, the VAT is 15% now. Everything is increasing each and every day but we are earning a little salary, as bus drivers," one said.
"We don’t have anything to put on the table for our kids so what are we working for? We are living in shacks but we are bus drivers,” another said.
Satawu says talks between unions, the CCMA and employers seem to be in good spirits, showing no sign of breaking down.
The talks are in the hope to end the national bus strike at Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.
That act left thousands of commuters, who are reliant on buses, scrambling for transport.
Sabela said: “The CCMA actually sent us two commissioners, the employers are here, the unions are here. You can see the spirit of the talks is good because the talks haven’t broken down, they’re still ongoing. So we’re just waiting to see what happens.”
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba says both Atul & Rajesh Gupta each have 2 SA passports
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
NPA to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
-
AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
-
‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.