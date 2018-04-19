Nationwide bus drivers’ strike enters second day

Bus employers and unions are expected to go back to the negotiation table today, as the nationwide strike in the sector continues for a second day.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Bosses at bus companies and unions are looking to the CCMA to help end an impasse in pay talks.

Thousands of commuters have been forced to make alternative means of transport due to the national bus strike.

Workers are demanding a 12% salary hike, while the employer is offering 7%.

Bus services involved in the industrial action include Reavaya, Gautrain, Putco, Greyhound, MyCiTi in Cape Town and Buscor in Mpumalanga.

Some bus commuters at the Noord taxi rank, who had to make alternative plans to go back home on Monday, have criticised bus services for not notifying them of the strike in good time.

“Surprisingly today when I reached the bus terminal there were no buses. Now I am being inconvenienced financially. I have to use a taxi.”

Reavaya's Benny Makgoga says they hope the unions and the employer will to find common ground when they meet at the CCMA.

“Negotiations will restart again. By the afternoon we might hear any potential outcome.”

The unions are adamant they will not back down until their demands are met.

Tens of thousands of commuters will have to steel themselves for another chaotic commute.

In Cape Town, it was a hellish commute for hundreds of thousands of people heading to and from Cape Town's CBD on Wednesday.

Not only did those standing in the long queues at the taxi rank have to wait longer than usual, but they also had to do so in rain and icy cold wind.

Long lines of taxi commuters snaked into the Cape Town train station along Strand Street.

Metrorail has not yet been able to confirm how big of an impact the strike has had on its service, but the packed station and additional train trips gave an indication it was not just business as usual.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

Gautrain in Gauteng

Putco in Gauteng

ReaVaya in Johannesburg

Areyeng in Tshwane

Great North Transport in Limpopo

Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

SMT in Pietermaritzburg

MyCiTi in Cape Town

Golden Arrow in Cape Town

GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal

Metrobus in Johannesburg

Tshwane Bus Service

Transnat in Durban

Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)