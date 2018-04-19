Mosimane: We do not want to go to extra time against Maritzburg United

Masandawana are in irresistible form with five successive wins from as many games but will have to go through an equally impressive Maritzburg side who have enjoyed a historic season in the club’s history.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he does not want to go to additional time when his side takes on Durban based outfit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in the Nedbank Cup Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon.

Sundowns who the Absa Premiership Champions elect, are chasing their first piece of silverware this season after progressing to the Nedbank Cup semis on the back of a 2-1 quarter-final win over a plucky Cape Town City side in Cape Town at the beginning of the month.

Fadlu Davids’ men have already secured the most wins in a PSL season in the club’s existence, registering all three points on 11 occasions. Maritzburg have also notched up the most points ever in a season so far with 42 points.

Davids’ team could also register a few other club records before the league season concludes, they are in line to finish in their highest ever league position (they currently sit third on the log behind Orlando Pirates and ahead of Kaizer Chiefs on goal difference), most goals scored in a PSL season and the best defensive record.

For now, Maritzburg will focus on beating Sundowns and reaching their first ever cup final. Mosimane paid tribute to Davids’ coaching philosophy and said that he is wearing Maritzburg’s attacking style.

“I thought the coach of Napoli in Italy has his own way, same with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, but I have to give respect to Fadlu Davids on the way he plays.

“I tried to find a team in the world that plays like Maritzburg, and I couldn’t find one in the world. The way Fadlu plays works. If it didn’t then, why are they where they are in the log and in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals?”

Mosimane also conceded that they do not want the game to go to extra time on Sunday because they play Maritzburg twice in a space of four days, including a potential league title-clinching game on Wednesday.

“We just pray that whatever happens, we do not want to go to extra time because it affects us for Wednesday’s league game and we do not want that.”