Mnangagwa, Trevor Noah listed on 'TIME' mag's 100 Most Influential people
The TIME 100 Most Influential list features individuals recognised for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Africans who both stepped up to major tasks in their own rights - but in very different roles - have been featured on TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People (TIME 100) 2018 list.
Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah are two of 100 - among other names such as Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna and Prince Harry.
The TIME 100 list features individuals recognised for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions (which explains the inclusion of Donald Trump and other controversial people before him).
Individuals or a group of people are exclusively chosen by TIME editors with nominations coming from the TIME 100 alumni and the magazine's international writing staff.
Each entrant has a short write-up written by an equally prominent individual, describing what makes them influential.
Mnangagwa is listed in the leaders category, with the write-up on him by Zimbabwean activist, Evan Mawarire.
"The elation that greeted the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign naturally enough transformed into hopes for his successor," Mawarire says.
"A fantastic storyteller, he has always been a defier of rules, which he broke simply by being born in his native country. At The Daily Show, which he has truly globalised, Trevor seeks out comedians of colour in every possible venue, no matter how small," writes Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o on Trevor Noah, who is listed in the pioneers category.
Tennis star, Roger Federer and actress Nicole Kidman are among six entrants on is this year's various TIME 100 front covers.
“The #TIME100, always a reflection of its moment, looks quite different than in the past. Influence increasingly knows no single zip code and no minimum age” https://t.co/zDGC5foNLW pic.twitter.com/26GR7kKdMv— Edward Felsenthal (@efelsenthal) April 19, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 18 April 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
Mrs SA airlifted from Mount Everest
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline Coachella
-
Lotto results: Saturday 14 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.