Metrorail running extra trips amid bus drivers' strike
Striking drivers want a 12% across the board pay increase while employers are offering 7%.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail in Cape Town is running additional trips while commuters struggle through the second day of a nationwide bus driver strike.
Striking drivers want a 12% across the board pay increase while employers are offering 7%.
Some commuters are up in arms because they're not being allowed to use their Golden Arrow clip cards to travel on trains.
This while Metrorail clients can use their train tickets on Golden Arrow buses at certain times when severe disruptions are reported on major train routes.
The rail service's Riana Scott says: “We have the arrangement with Golden Arrow. Golden Arrow decided they would rather extend their clip card validity period so that people who have lost trips during the strike can add it onto their ticket.”
Scott says it’s easier to have a system in place where Metrorail commuters use buses during off-peak periods.
“It’s a lot more difficult for us without the requisite technology to keep people out of the system during peak hours.
You’ll just exasperate the situation by saying they can use their tickets because they will try to use it during peak [times]. That’s just human nature.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
