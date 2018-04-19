Metrorail running extra trips amid bus drivers' strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Metrorail running extra trips amid bus drivers' strike

Striking drivers want a 12% across the board pay increase while employers are offering 7%.

A Metrorail train station in Cape Town. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN
A Metrorail train station in Cape Town. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail in Cape Town is running additional trips while commuters struggle through the second day of a nationwide bus driver strike.

Striking drivers want a 12% across the board pay increase while employers are offering 7%.

Some commuters are up in arms because they're not being allowed to use their Golden Arrow clip cards to travel on trains.

This while Metrorail clients can use their train tickets on Golden Arrow buses at certain times when severe disruptions are reported on major train routes.

The rail service's Riana Scott says: “We have the arrangement with Golden Arrow. Golden Arrow decided they would rather extend their clip card validity period so that people who have lost trips during the strike can add it onto their ticket.”

Scott says it’s easier to have a system in place where Metrorail commuters use buses during off-peak periods.

“It’s a lot more difficult for us without the requisite technology to keep people out of the system during peak hours.
You’ll just exasperate the situation by saying they can use their tickets because they will try to use it during peak [times]. That’s just human nature.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA