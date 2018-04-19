Mapimpi returns for Sharks ahead of Stormers duel
Winger Makazole Mapimpi returns to the Sharks starting line-up for the coastal derby against the Stormers at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG -
Head Coach Robert du Preez has selected Mapimpi ahead of Lwazi Mvovo on the wing while Cameron Wright replaces Louis Schreuder at scrumhalf in the two changes to the backline.
In the forwards, Daniel du Preez joins his twin brother Jean-Luc at Eighth-man in place of Tera Mthembu in the only change up front.
Kick-off in Durban is at 17:15.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (c), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
