Mantsoe confessed to blood ritual with Mokoena, court told

Constable Helen Mahwete says Sandile Mantsoe told her how Karabo Mokoena stabbed herself in the neck as part of a ritual to separate the couple.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer testifying in Sandile Mantsoe's murder trial has told the court in that the accused confessed to performing a blood ritual with Karabo Mokoena in a bid to boost his business.

Constable Helen Mahwete is testifying in the case on the fourth day of trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mantsoe is accused of killing Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst last year.

She said Mantsoe told her that he and Mokoena had been joined through a similar ritual by someone called "master"; the exercise was aimed at boosting his forex business.

He said Mokoena believed that they could not separate and that if they did a sacrifice would have to be made.

Mahwete says Mantsoe admitted to mixing Mokoena’s blood with his own and keeping it in his apartment.

It's alleged he planned to take it to the so-called master 14 days afterwards for the separation ritual.

Defence lawyer Victor Simelane says Mantsoe will deny ever making the admission.