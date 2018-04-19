Magashule: Some ANC members behind North West tensions
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule chaired a fact-finding meeting in Hartbeespoort between members divided by calls for Supra Mahumapelo to leave office.
HARTBEESPOORT - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says that a meeting with the leadership of the North West has revealed some challenges in the party but says that they can be resolved.
Magashule chaired a fact-finding meeting in Hartbeespoort on Wednesday between members of the national working committee and a PEC divided by calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to leave office.
The premier’s name has been mired in controversy, with the latest allegations that state arms firm, Denel, awarded his son an R1 million bursary at a prestigious school, without following proper procedure.
Magashule says they know that some members of the ANC in the North West are behind the obvious tensions in the province.
“We’re pleading for discipline because at times we know it, some ANC members who start the fire (sic).”
He says the party will address concerns raised at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Don’t fight out there as ANC members… discuss your matters internally because you influence society.”
The secretary-general says that allegations against Mahumapelo remain untested and residence should be patient and allow investigative processes to unfold.
WATCH: Magashule reacts to ANC NW meeting concerning Mahumapelo
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
