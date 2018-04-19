Popular Topics
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses

The man, of Pakistani or Indian descent, was gunned down in a white Audi by three shooters near Glenhove on Wednesday.

The white Audi A4 following a shooting on the M1 near Glenhove on 18 April 2018. Picture: EWN
The white Audi A4 following a shooting on the M1 near Glenhove on 18 April 2018. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the victim of an apparent hit on the M1 highway was linked to a Hawala money exchange scheme.

The man, of Pakistani or Indian descent, was gunned down in a white Audi by three shooters near Glenhove on Wednesday.

A second man is believed to be in a hospital in ICU.

Eyewitnesses say there’s no doubt that the three men responsible for the shooting specifically targeted the occupants of the white A4.

“The way that the man was walking, you could tell that he was searching for a specific car. The Audi was in the fast lane and they came from the other side of the freeway, so it was easy for them to reach.”

Sources say that he was a runner for the Hawala money exchange scheme operating at the Oriental Plaza and that the shooting may have been to silence him.

It’s also believed the hit may have been linked to a recent spate of kidnappings associated with Hawala networks.

Hawala is an informal, unregulated system which allows money to be transferred without moving and is based on trust between money brokers.

