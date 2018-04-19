M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
The man, of Pakistani or Indian descent, was gunned down in a white Audi by three shooters near Glenhove on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the victim of an apparent hit on the M1 highway was linked to a Hawala money exchange scheme.
The man, of Pakistani or Indian descent, was gunned down in a white Audi by three shooters near Glenhove on Wednesday.
A second man is believed to be in a hospital in ICU.
Eyewitnesses say there’s no doubt that the three men responsible for the shooting specifically targeted the occupants of the white A4.
“The way that the man was walking, you could tell that he was searching for a specific car. The Audi was in the fast lane and they came from the other side of the freeway, so it was easy for them to reach.”
Sources say that he was a runner for the Hawala money exchange scheme operating at the Oriental Plaza and that the shooting may have been to silence him.
It’s also believed the hit may have been linked to a recent spate of kidnappings associated with Hawala networks.
Hawala is an informal, unregulated system which allows money to be transferred without moving and is based on trust between money brokers.
Popular in Local
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo
-
Masutha: I have no power to review decision to fund Zuma’s legal bills
-
Zuma appoints new legal team to fight state capture costs order
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.