Liverpool’s Lallana in SA for hamstring treatment

The England midfielder is in a race against time to be fit for selection in England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June.

JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana is in South Africa to receive specialist treatment on his troublesome hamstring injury he sustained at the end of March in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Lallana is currently receiving treatment at the Sports Science Institute in Cape Town, which has been chosen by Liverpool’s medical team as the preferred destination to help the 29-year-old back to full fitness.