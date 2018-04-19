[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years

CapeTalk | Dr Roze Phillips of the University of Stellenbosch Business School says people in all industries are at risk.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Roze Phillips of the University of Stellenbosch Business School says over the next five years, 5.7 million people are going to be at risk of losing their jobs to machines.

Phillips says this is not only limited to blue collar workers. She says people in all industries are at risk.

She says universities need to keep with the times in their teaching so as to equip students with different skills to "be better than machines."

