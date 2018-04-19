Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?

| Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Patricia de Lille and DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela about the fresh motion of no confidence against the Cape Town mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive on Wednesday agreed to the request made by the party’s Cape Town caucus to table an internal motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille says the move shows a recall clause recently added to the DA’s constitution by its federal congress was designed to get rid of her.

The DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says there is no reason for the process to be made public because it's an internal matter.

Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to De Lille and Madikizela about the fresh motion of no confidence against the mayor.

“The DA’s recall clause was designed to get rid of me,” De Lille says.

For more information listen to the audio above.

