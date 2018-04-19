[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerning

Dr Lucille Bloomberg from the Institute for Communicable Diseases chats to Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka about the rabies outbreak.

CAPE TOWN – At least six cases of rabies in humans have been reported in South Africa.

Dr Lucille Bloomberg of the Institute for Communicable Diseases says it’s a cause for concern.

“It’s certainly more than other years. It doesn’t sound like a lot of cases, but you must remember each human case represents a public health failure of some sort and death that was preventable.”

Listen to the audio above for more.