[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerning

Local
Dr Lucille Bloomberg from the Institute for Communicable Diseases chats to Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka about the rabies outbreak.
CAPE TOWN – At least six cases of rabies in humans have been reported in South Africa.
Dr Lucille Bloomberg of the Institute for Communicable Diseases says it’s a cause for concern.
“It’s certainly more than other years. It doesn’t sound like a lot of cases, but you must remember each human case represents a public health failure of some sort and death that was preventable.”
