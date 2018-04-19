[LISTEN] DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
CapeTalk | Arthur Fraser is accused of unlawfully establishing an intelligence programme and abusing his power in an effort to stop an investigation into him.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance says there’s no “new dawn” in South Africa so long as individuals like Arthur Fraser remain within government.
The party has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa who promised a new dawn at the beginning of his term.
This comes after the Presidency’s announcement that Fraser will be transferred from the State Security Agency to the Correctional Services Department.
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says Fraser should have been placed on suspension, adding they’ll challenge the Presidency’s decision.
"What we are seeing here is exactly the same modus operandi of the (Jacob) Zuma administration."
The Presidency was not available for comment at the time of the interview.
Listen to the audio above for more.
