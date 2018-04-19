[LISTEN] African Bank CEO Maluleke ‘learning to rise to the occasion’
Radio 702 | African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke says being the first black woman to lead a South African bank is a very inspiring and hopeful thing for the country.
JOHANNESBURG – African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke says she has become a lot less grumpy about being called "the first black woman to lead a South African bank", saying her appointment is a very inspiring and hopeful thing for the country.
Under her lead, African Bank is transforming from being a micro-lender into a full-fledged transactional bank, offering better interest rates than its peers.
She says there is an idea that bank charges are exorbitant and that it’s difficult to understand them, adding that what will differentiate African Bank.
Listen to the audio above for more.
