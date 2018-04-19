Kanye delivers words of wisdom as he 'writes' his book on Twitter
The American rapper started afresh on Twitter with a string of his thoughts on some of life's challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - Kanye West is back! Well, he never really went anywhere, but he was quiet on Twitter for a very long time, deleted his account and has now reactivated it to 'write' his first book.
West's return is a welcome move, one that even Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey took time to acknowledge (the original quoted tweet was deleted by West).
Welcome back @kanyewest! https://t.co/TJPcPiCEJv— jack (@jack) April 14, 2018
West marked his return by starting with tweets about what's next for his fashion line 'Saint Pablo' and then went into guru mode on his nine million followers, offering advice on creative expression and business in the music industry, copyright, relating with other people and a few things in between.
Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018
often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018
As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018
try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018
everything you do in life stems from either fear or love— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018
when you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
I don't believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
What's all this about? In true Kanye West style, this comeback and dropping of inspirational life lessons isn't just random - it's all for his book, which he says he is releasing in real time on his timeline.
oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
That was followed up by another tiny sneak peek of what's next for his fashion line.
April 18, 2018
Will he stay for good this time? Or will West delete all these tweets, disappear into oblivion, leaving us all wondering "where the heck is Kanye?".
Only time will tell, but we've taken screenshots, just in case.
