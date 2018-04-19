Popular Topics
Kanye delivers words of wisdom as he 'writes' his book on Twitter

The American rapper started afresh on Twitter with a string of his thoughts on some of life's challenges.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kanye West is back! Well, he never really went anywhere, but he was quiet on Twitter for a very long time, deleted his account and has now reactivated it to 'write' his first book.

West's return is a welcome move, one that even Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey took time to acknowledge (the original quoted tweet was deleted by West).

West marked his return by starting with tweets about what's next for his fashion line 'Saint Pablo' and then went into guru mode on his nine million followers, offering advice on creative expression and business in the music industry, copyright, relating with other people and a few things in between.

What's all this about? In true Kanye West style, this comeback and dropping of inspirational life lessons isn't just random - it's all for his book, which he says he is releasing in real time on his timeline.

That was followed up by another tiny sneak peek of what's next for his fashion line.

Will he stay for good this time? Or will West delete all these tweets, disappear into oblivion, leaving us all wondering "where the heck is Kanye?".

Only time will tell, but we've taken screenshots, just in case.

