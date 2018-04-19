Kaizer Chiefs slapped with R250,000 fine for spectator misbehaviour

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee has handed down its sanctions against Kaizer Chiefs on charges of spectator misbehaviour resulting from the club’s failure to provide adequate security.

This is after Kaizer Chiefs FC’s supporters threw objects onto the pitch after their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 7 April 2018 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Last night, the club was found guilty of misconduct in failing to provide adequate security at the game.

The disciplinary committee has sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs with a fine of R250,000 of which R200,000 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period.