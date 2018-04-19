JHB commuters frustrated with long queues amid bus strike
Bus drivers went on strike on Wednesday demanding a 12% wage hike. Talks between unions and employers are underway in Woodmead.
JOHANNESBURG - On day two of the national bus strike Johannesburg commuters say they're growing increasingly frustrated with the long queues they're having to endure to get home.
Commuters have converged on already overcrowded Johannesburg taxi ranks on Thursday evening.
Talks between unions and employers are underway in Woodmead.
The queues at the Bree Taxi Rank seem to be standing still with commuters waiting anxiously for movement.
A commuter says the bus strike needs to end now.
“I want to get home, I used up my bus ticket and the queues are terrible. I’m anxious, I’m frustrated but I don’t have a choice but to queue.”
Hundreds who are stuck there are having to wait their turn with no other alternative means of public transportation.
The outcome of talks between union leaders and employers is expected to be announced sometime on Friday.
#Queues at Bree Taxi Rank in Joburg. PP pic.twitter.com/kIPP1WiBvK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
#BusStrike The Bree Street Taxi Rank queue. PP pic.twitter.com/DvD1oggJYA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
