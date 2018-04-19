Indian man reunited with family after video of him singing goes viral

Flooding leads to Joe Slovo Drive closure
Local
Khomdram Gambhir Singh was 26 when he left his home in Imphal in 1978 and never returned.
JOHANNESBURG - An Indian man who has been missing for 40 years will soon be reunited with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Hindi film song went viral.
Khomdram Gambhir Singh was 26 when he left his home in Imphal in 1978 and never returned.
For four decades, his family heard nothing.
Then a clip showing a grey-bearded man singing a Bollywood song on a Mumbai street more than 3,000 kilometres away appeared online.
Singh's family recognised him as their missing relative and contacted Imphal police who managed to track him down.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.