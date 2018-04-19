Indian man reunited with family after video of him singing goes viral

Khomdram Gambhir Singh was 26 when he left his home in Imphal in 1978 and never returned.

JOHANNESBURG - An Indian man who has been missing for 40 years will soon be reunited with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Hindi film song went viral.

For four decades, his family heard nothing.

Then a clip showing a grey-bearded man singing a Bollywood song on a Mumbai street more than 3,000 kilometres away appeared online.

Singh's family recognised him as their missing relative and contacted Imphal police who managed to track him down.