How healthy is too healthy? EU warns about green tea supplements

-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with MalemaPolitics
-
Basque separatist group ETA to announce final dissolution in MayWorld
-
Ocean pollution a focus as Commonwealth Summit opensWorld
-
Metrorail running extra trips amid bus drivers' strikeLocal
-
#BusStrike: Talks continue behind closed doorsLocal
-
Over 1,300 illegal firearms seized in WC in 2017Local
-
Metrorail running extra trips amid bus drivers' strikeLocal
-
#BusStrike: Talks continue behind closed doorsLocal
-
Over 1,300 illegal firearms seized in WC in 2017Local
-
Two security guards killed in East Rand shootingLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Small-scale farmers should be at centre of land reformOpinion
-
Protest at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital causing traffic diversionsLocal
-
Chiefs eager to end season with Nedbank Cup silverwareSport
-
Liverpool’s Lallana in SA for hamstring treatmentSport
-
Nadal strolls past Bedene in Monte Carlo, Djokovic passes Coric testSport
-
SuperSport, Wits crash out of CAF Confederations CupSport
-
Manchester United bounce back with win at BournemouthSport
-
Mourinho’s men aim to bounce back against BournemouthSport
-
How healthy is too healthy? EU warns about green tea supplementsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage to give up actingLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 18 April 2018Lifestyle
-
Cosby defense witness says accuser talked of framing a celebrityLifestyle
-
Pink leads 'People' magazine's beautiful issue, Meghan Markle on the listLifestyle
-
Chris Pratt: Divorce sucksLifestyle
-
Kwesta makes history as SA hip-hop's best selling artistLifestyle
-
Tips to help you save on petrolLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan says she doesn’t believe Weinstein will ever face legal actionLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?Politics
-
DA’s Madikizela defends no-confidence motion against De LillePolitics
-
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust MahumapeloPolitics
-
Masutha: I have no power to review decision to fund Zuma’s legal billsPolitics
-
Magashule: Some ANC members behind North West tensionsPolitics
-
'ANC can't afford to lose election in NW in defence of corrupt individual'Politics
-
[OPINION] African leaders more constrained by democratic rules than you thinkOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mama, we are sorry, we have failed you…Opinion
-
[OPINION] We are women of colour. Let’s crown each otherOpinion
-
[OPINION] My letter to MamaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Syria, chemical weapons and the limits of international lawOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and whoOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
SA's Pioneer Foods flags higher H1 profitBusiness
-
Numsa to picket at Furnace Steel after 7 injured in explosionBusiness
-
Rand extends gains after strong dataBusiness
-
Eskom targets delinquent directors as it cleans houseBusiness
-
‘Mandatory lifestyle audits for Eskom employees part of rooting out corruption’Business
-
#RandReport: Rand strengthens, commodity gains lift stocksBusiness
How healthy is too healthy? EU warns about green tea supplements
Consuming too many of these antioxidants can be harmful, which is why the amount contained in supplements can have a harmful effect on the liver, Parma-based EFSA said.
BRUSSELS - Taking high doses of supplements containing green tea extracts may be associated with liver damage, according to new research from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Tea infusions, as used for brewed tea, are still considered safe. Instant tea drinks are also fine as they contain lower levels of the antioxidants naturally present in green tea, Parma-based EFSA said.
Consuming too many of these antioxidants can be harmful, which is why the amount contained in supplements can have a harmful effect on the liver.
Most supplements provide an intake of 5-1,000mg, while tea infusions typically only contain 90-300mg, EFSA, which oversees food safety in the European Union, said.
Researchers determined that consuming over 800mg per day led to higher health risks, but the EFSA said experts could not yet determine a supplement dosage that would be entirely safe.
However, high consumption of green tea infusions did not indicate liver damage due to the drinks having a lower concentration of antioxidants.
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.