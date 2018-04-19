-
Hostage drama plays out at airport security firm over pension payments
It’s understood retrenched employees were angry over pension deductions which were not paid into their pension funds.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that a hostage situation played out on Wednesday night at the offices of Reshebile Aviation and Protection Services, which provides security guards to airports, including OR Tambo International Airport.
The police were deployed to the scene in Jet Park on Wednesday night.
It’s understood that retrenched employees were angry over pension deductions which were not paid into their pension funds.
EWN has been trying for a week to get answers from Reshebile director Shadrack Dladla about the missing pension funds, but it appears that tensions with former employees boiled over on Wednesday night.
It’s understood that at least 15 staff members were held for several hours while the angry guards demanded to speak to Dladla.
EWN has seen correspondence which reveals that Reshebile has not been paying deducted pension contributions to the staff pension since July 2017.
It’s understood that the company made a payment of about R500,000 in March, but there is still an outstanding amount of about R1.2 million.
LISTEN: Security guards missing pension funds
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
