Home Affairs' legal bill in battle against Fireblade Aviation nears R1m

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that his department’s legal team has racked up a bill of almost R900,000 in his battle with the Oppenheimer family’s bid to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo Airport.

But that amount is certain to rise substantially as it does not include the cost of subsequent failed appeals to a full bench of the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Gigaba now wants the Constitutional Court to review the court ruling that gave the green light to Fireblade Aviation to operate at OR Tambo.

In a written reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question, Gigaba says the State Attorney’s office has so far only processed legal fees with respect to his department’s lawyers to the tune of just over R874,000.

The Pretoria High Court found Gigaba’s assertion that he’d never agreed to Fireblade Aviation setting up the VIP facility to be false and that he’d violated the Constitution.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says Gigaba will continue to incur legal fees as he tries to overturn the High Court’s damning findings.

The figure supplied by the State Attorney's office does not include costs orders against Gigaba or the costs of subsequent failed appeals, Steenhuisen pointed out.

“He [Gigaba] has indicated publicly that he intends to approach the Constitutional Court, despite the fact that he failed in the High Court, he failed in the Supreme Court of Appeal and he now wants to go to the Constitutional Court – all, of course, on the public ticket.”

Gigaba has said he wants the Constitutional Court to review the decision because he believes it was mistaken.

