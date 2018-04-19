Gigaba says both Atul & Rajesh Gupta each have 2 SA passports
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's also moved to clarify how that it is possible to have more than one active passport.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that controversial Indian businessman Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh each have two valid and active South African passports in their possession.
He's also confirmed that Rajesh got same day service when he applied for his two most recent passports.
The details have emerged in a written reply to an EFF parliamentary question.
Gigaba's also moved to clarify how that it is possible to have more than one active passport.
Last month, the Home Affairs minister faced a barrage of questions about the Gupta family’s citizenship, and whether they hold South African passports.
Gigaba has now confirmed that since 2002, Atul has been issued with five South African passports.
Rajesh has been issued eight - dating back to 2006.
What remains suspicious though, is that Rajesh Gupta applied for two passports in Pretoria on 3 November last year and was issued with both documents on the very same day.
Although Gigaba has said their brother Ajay is not a South African citizen and doesn’t have a South African passport, his reply to the EFF's question reveals that Ajay’s wife, Shivani, also has two active South African passports.
In his reply, Gigaba also says it’s possible to have two active passports if the second application is made when a passport is full or sent for visa applications.
WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens
