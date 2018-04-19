Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema

Lobby group AfriForum announced on Thursday morning its seeking a private prosecution of Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.

PRETORIA - Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says he won’t be drawn into a war of words with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, saying his role is to prosecute in the courts.

The case relates to the matter involving On Point Engineering, which was struck off the roll because one of the co-accused claimed he was ill.

In a tweet, a defiant Julius Malema says: "Bring it on racists, you don't scare me at all."

Nel declined to be drawn on the comments.

“I will not get into a personal discussion with anybody that I’ve ever prosecuted. I only do my job. I’m a prosecutor I look at the law and I apply the law to the fact.”

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says Malema is being attacked for the party’s policies.

“The AfriForum which is representing the ultra-right wing formation of white racists, they are fighting the EFF because of their radical policies, such as land expropriation.”

The National Prosecuting Authority says it will decide by August whether to pursue the case against Malema or not.