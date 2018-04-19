Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
Lobby group AfriForum announced on Thursday morning its seeking a private prosecution of Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.
PRETORIA - Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says he won’t be drawn into a war of words with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, saying his role is to prosecute in the courts.
Lobby group AfriForum announced on Thursday morning it is seeking a private prosecution of the politician on charges of fraud and corruption.
The case relates to the matter involving On Point Engineering, which was struck off the roll because one of the co-accused claimed he was ill.
In a tweet, a defiant Julius Malema says: "Bring it on racists, you don't scare me at all."
Nel declined to be drawn on the comments.
“I will not get into a personal discussion with anybody that I’ve ever prosecuted. I only do my job. I’m a prosecutor I look at the law and I apply the law to the fact.”
The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says Malema is being attacked for the party’s policies.
“The AfriForum which is representing the ultra-right wing formation of white racists, they are fighting the EFF because of their radical policies, such as land expropriation.”
The National Prosecuting Authority says it will decide by August whether to pursue the case against Malema or not.
Bring it on bloody racists, you don’t scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will... pic.twitter.com/nKkjHbXqYv— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 19, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
#WinnieMandelaFuneral: Frosty reception for Mbeki, Zuma
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?
-
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo
-
Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.