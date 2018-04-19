Flooding leads to Joe Slovo Drive closure

The JMPD says the road is completely off limits and should be cleared by Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been advised to avoid Joe Slovo Drive in Johannesburg due to flooding.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the road is completely off limits and should be cleared by Friday morning.

The department's Wayne Minnaar says motorists can use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“Motorists are encouraged to drive along Nugget Street into Yeoville and Berea as the alternative route this evening.”