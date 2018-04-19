Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
Eyewitnesses say that three men walked through rush-hour traffic, specifically looking for the white Audi A4, shot out the tyres and then opened fire on the occupants several times.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that a fatal shooting on the M1 north highway is linked to a Hawala money exchange scheme operating out of the Oriental Plaza.
A man was shot eight times near the Glenhove offramp on Wednesday just after 5pm.
A second person is believed to be in ICU in a hospital.
“Three men came out of nowhere… walked straight to the A4, smashed the car’s window and shot inside a couple of times before walking towards the opposite side of the freeway.”
The victim, whose name is known to EWN, was of Indian or Pakistani descent.
Sources say that he was a runner for the Hawala money exchange scheme operating at the Oriental Plaza, and that the shooting may have been to silence him.
It’s also believed the hit may have been linked to a recent spate of kidnappings associated with Hawala networks.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
