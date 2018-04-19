Popular Topics
Ethiopia’s new PM Abiy Ahmed names new Cabinet

Abiy Ahmed, who was appointed by Ethiopia’s ruling coalition in March and sworn in as premier on 2 April, made the announcement on state television.

FILE: Ethiopia’s new prime minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: Twitter/@Dr_abiy.
17 minutes ago

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia’s new prime minister named a 29-strong cabinet on Thursday that included 10 new members.

Abiy Ahmed, who was appointed by Ethiopia’s ruling coalition in March and sworn in as premier on 2 April, made the announcement on state television.

Since 2015, hundreds have died in violence triggered by demonstrations over land rights in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region. The protests have since broadened into rallies over political rights.

Sandwiched between volatile Somalia and Sudan, Ethiopia is often accused by rights groups of using security concerns as an excuse to stifle dissent and media freedoms.

Its 547-seat parliament does not have a single opposition member, with dissident parties accusing the ruling EPRDF of rigging the last election in 2015. The ruling coalition denies the charges.

Abiy acknowledged that the EPRDF’s efforts in developing a democratic system had so far been “insufficient”, but that it had carried out a review of “its shortcomings” and is pushing through reforms.

Among those who attended the event included opposition leaders Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba, who were released in January and February respectively having been jailed on charges of incitement during the protests.

