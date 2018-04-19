Eskom targets delinquent directors as it cleans house

Its interim chief executive Phakamani Hadebe is also promising that those who’ve left under a cloud, won’t be re-hired.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says steps are being taken to have former executives declared delinquent directors, and to ensure they are never hired again at other state-owned companies.

Its interim chief executive Phakamani Hadebe is also promising that those who’ve left under a cloud, won’t be re-hired.

Eskom’s new leadership made their first appearance before Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee on Wednesday after the committee spent months investigating the corruption that has engulfed the organisation.

Eskom’s new board is cleaning house and it’s starting with more than 200 cases of reported corruption.

Hadebe says that the former executives are not off the hook.

“Our view is once we’ve done the investigations and there are reasons to take people to court, we will do that and that will help us as we move forward.”

The board’s Sindi Mabaso-Koyana says that the board is under instruction from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to act against delinquent directors.

“Generally, these directors are known countrywide and they must not resurface somewhere else.”

MPs have expressed concern about Eskom’s future as a going concern, something its acting chief financial officer says will remain an issue over the next year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)