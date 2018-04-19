Eskom targets delinquent directors as it cleans house
Its interim chief executive Phakamani Hadebe is also promising that those who’ve left under a cloud, won’t be re-hired.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says steps are being taken to have former executives declared delinquent directors, and to ensure they are never hired again at other state-owned companies.
Its interim chief executive Phakamani Hadebe is also promising that those who’ve left under a cloud, won’t be re-hired.
Eskom’s new leadership made their first appearance before Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee on Wednesday after the committee spent months investigating the corruption that has engulfed the organisation.
Eskom’s new board is cleaning house and it’s starting with more than 200 cases of reported corruption.
Hadebe says that the former executives are not off the hook.
“Our view is once we’ve done the investigations and there are reasons to take people to court, we will do that and that will help us as we move forward.”
The board’s Sindi Mabaso-Koyana says that the board is under instruction from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to act against delinquent directors.
“Generally, these directors are known countrywide and they must not resurface somewhere else.”
MPs have expressed concern about Eskom’s future as a going concern, something its acting chief financial officer says will remain an issue over the next year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Rand recovery double-edged sword, land must be shared - Ramaphosa
-
‘Mandatory lifestyle audits for Eskom employees part of rooting out corruption’
-
Johan van Zyl resigns from Steinhoff board
-
Rand extends gains after strong data
-
Ramaphosa, May agree R858m deal to make SA attractive to investors
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.