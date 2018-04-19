Eskom should make declaratory statement on state of coal supply - DA

It's emerged this week that there's a shortage of coal and that supply is allegedly at the same level it was in 2008 when South Africa first experienced load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has asked the Eskom board to provide a declaratory statement on the state of the current coal supply.

The parastatal insists it’s not at emergency level yet and that everything is being done to avoid load shedding.

The DA's shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone says she wants Eskom to be transparent.

“We’re asking Eskom to make a declaratory statement to the South African public, indicating exactly how much coral supply they have and what plans they have in place as a contingency if there comes a point that we might enter into load shedding.”