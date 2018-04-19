Eskom should make declaratory statement on state of coal supply - DA
It's emerged this week that there's a shortage of coal and that supply is allegedly at the same level it was in 2008 when South Africa first experienced load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has asked the Eskom board to provide a declaratory statement on the state of the current coal supply.
It's emerged this week that there's a shortage of coal and that supply is allegedly at the same level it was in 2008 when South Africa first experienced load shedding.
The parastatal insists it’s not at emergency level yet and that everything is being done to avoid load shedding.
The DA's shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone says she wants Eskom to be transparent.
“We’re asking Eskom to make a declaratory statement to the South African public, indicating exactly how much coral supply they have and what plans they have in place as a contingency if there comes a point that we might enter into load shedding.”
Popular in Politics
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Ramaphosa cuts UK trip short to address Mahikeng protests
-
‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’
-
Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
Protesting Mahikeng residents demand Mahumapelo address them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.