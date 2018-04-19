Popular Topics
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo

The ANC says that it is confident that its members in the North West legislature won’t support a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo, despite obvious problems within the party’s leadership.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo seen on 18 April 2018, where ANC met to discuss tensions in the province amid calls for his resignation. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
2 hours ago

HARTBEESPOORT - The African National Congress (ANC) says that it is confident that its members in the North West legislature won’t support a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo, despite obvious problems within the party’s leadership.

WATCH: Magashule reacts to ANC NW meeting concerning Mahumapelo

A bid to unseat Mahumapelo was halted this week after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) approached the courts to challenge the speaker’s decision not to allow voting to happen by way of a secret ballot.

On Wednesday, the party's national working committee met in the province to iron out tensions in the provincial executive committee.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says besides ailing MPL Duma Ndleleni, who could not attend Wednesday’s meeting, all MPLs say they won’t vote against Mahumapelo.

“They were very clear that they would not be voting with the ANC’s opposition in the legislature.”

Even with Democratic Alliance’s support, the EFF needs at least eight votes from the 23 members of the ruling party to successfully oust Mahumapelo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA