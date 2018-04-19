Dua Lipa adds 'blocking exes' to her new rules

Dua Lipa says blocking exes on social media is her fourth new rule.

LONDON - Dua Lipa has added blocking exes on social media to her New Rules to follow when it comes to men.

The 22-year-old pop star gave a list of things not to do to with guys who mess girls around on her hit single New Rules, on which she sings: "One, don't pick up the phone / You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone. Two, don't let him in / You'll have to kick him out again. Three, don't be his friend. You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning."

And when asked by Teen Vogue, what her fourth rule would be, she said: "Quite frankly, block them on social media."

The hitmaker is all about female empowerment in her lyrics, and says she's had men come up to her asking if she hates them, however, she insists that's not the case and that she just doesn't "hold back" with her songs.

She said: "A lot of men come up to me and say, 'You really hate men, don't you?' That's a total misconception. Some of the songs are unfiltered, and I don't hold back."

However, when it comes to her own personal life, the hitmaker - who has previously been romantically linked to Harry Styles and Calvin Harris - admits she wishes she could be more filtered and put less about her life online.

She said: "It's me taking social media breaks or trying not to speak about my personal life. I wish I had a bit more of a filter, but it's a big part of the music I put out."

Aside from dreaming of collaborating with Frank Ocean, Lipa says she just hopes she can continue being "honest" with her music.

Asked what's coming next, she said: "I would love to keep doing this and keep being really honest. I want to keep not being afraid of my own thoughts."