Dlamini’s former advisor Sipho Shezi sues Social Dept for R1.1m

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini fired Shezi in April 2017 but did not provide any reasons for doing so.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s former advisor has approached the High Court to sue the department for R1.1 million.

Sipho Shezi was fired in 2017 at the height of the Social Security Agency debacle involving Cash Paymaster Services.

The agency has twice approached the Constitutional Court because of its failure to manage the payment of social grants.

Shezi was among officials who were opposed to Cash Paymaster Services being used to dispense social grants.

The former advisor has now turned to the High Court in Pretoria to sue the department for R1.1 million.

Shezi argues that he was fired for advising Dlamini to adhere to the Constitutional Court judgment, instead, he says the minister chose a route which undermined the court order.

