Dept opens Berg River sluice gates opened to replenish Misverstand Dam
The Berg River Dam is at 41% while the Misverstand Dam is at 13.75%, which is critically low.
CAPE TOWN - Millions of litres of water are now pouring in to the Misverstand Dam.
It's a liquid gift from the Berg River Dam where sluice gates have been opened to replenish the parched Misverstand facility.
Officials say that the decision was taken following assessments which indicated that the dam could run out of water by 24 April.
National water operations manager Leonardo Manus explains: “Misverstand Dam, which is downstream from Berg River, supplies water to Saldanha and other West Coast district towns. Unfortunately, the dam is at a critical level.”
The department says it will release up to five million cubic metres of water over the next six days.
WATCH: 5m cubic litres of water released into Misverstand Dam
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
